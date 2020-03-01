Sei Investments Co. Has $1.85 Million Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Palomar worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,053,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $5,382,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,879,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $242,585,100 over the last quarter.

Palomar stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.42.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

