Sei Investments Co. Has $1.90 Million Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 139.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $2,158,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

ARES opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

