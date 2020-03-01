Sei Investments Co. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,690 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Vistra Energy by 1,170.1% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,074 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,062 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 219.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,431 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 178.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,489,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,266 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra Energy news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

