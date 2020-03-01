Sei Investments Co. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $805.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

