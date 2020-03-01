Sei Investments Co. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Irhythm Technologies worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

IRTC stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $98.07.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.98%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

