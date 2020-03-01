Sei Investments Co. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Red Rock Resorts worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.39 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Union Gaming Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

