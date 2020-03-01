Sei Investments Co. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Dril-Quip worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at $113,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

