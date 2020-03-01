Sei Investments Co. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of SurModics worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of SurModics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,574,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SurModics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SurModics during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SurModics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SurModics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SurModics alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,963.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRDX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut SurModics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SurModics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.30 million, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. SurModics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $58.84.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Research analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.