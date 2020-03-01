Sei Investments Co. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.51% of Vera Bradley worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vera Bradley by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 66,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of VRA opened at $8.23 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller bought 883,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,912,737.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

