Sei Investments Co. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of LGI Homes worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LGI Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $75.35 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.30.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

