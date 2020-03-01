Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $211.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.68 and a 200 day moving average of $194.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.57.

GLPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

