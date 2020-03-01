Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Outfront Media worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 13.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 434,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 217,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Outfront Media stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

