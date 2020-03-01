Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,567 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of New Gold worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in New Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,292,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 67.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.03.

New Gold stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. New Gold Inc has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.