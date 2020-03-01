Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 467.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $3,485,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 201,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $19.71 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

