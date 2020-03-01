Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.81 Million in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Revance Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.