Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,588 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

