Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,536 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 78,589 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,938,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after buying an additional 767,600 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after buying an additional 743,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after buying an additional 226,230 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 76.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 137,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NG opened at $7.98 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $542,415.90. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $433,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,881 shares of company stock worth $2,259,359.

NG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

