Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Graham worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Graham by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHC opened at $502.88 on Friday. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $462.99 and a 1 year high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 55 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

