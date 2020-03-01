Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSIG. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $14.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

