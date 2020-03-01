Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,878 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.54% of Titan Machinery worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 32.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $232.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

