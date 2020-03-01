Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,075 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Rapid7 worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 21.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 840,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rapid7 by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 590,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 22.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rapid7 by 155.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 70,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.22. Rapid7 Inc has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $66.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,290 shares of company stock worth $5,437,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

