Sei Investments Co. Purchases 6,194 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upped their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.