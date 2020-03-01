Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 123.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,219 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Datadog by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 808,108 shares of company stock worth $35,082,170.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $45.15 on Friday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.