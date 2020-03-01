Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of James River Group worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 850.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 340,753 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in James River Group by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 331,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 200,994 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,561 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in James River Group by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 79,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

JRVR opened at $40.41 on Friday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

