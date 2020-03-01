Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 419,320 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 537,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $6,612,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $17.72 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

