Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 290.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in US Foods by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,800,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,991,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 472,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 129,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

