Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,251 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,251 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.73. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

