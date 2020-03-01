Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,991 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

