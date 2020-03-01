Sei Investments Co. Sells 266,481 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,481 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Livent worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 275.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Livent by 56.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Livent by 39.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

LTHM stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. Livent Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.23.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Livent Corporation will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.