Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,033 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,033 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 116.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 175,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.35 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

