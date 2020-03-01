Sei Investments Co. Sells 46,699 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Teradata worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 734.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 467.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Teradata by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $19.94 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.