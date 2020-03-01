Sei Investments Co. Sells 54,616 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Mack Cali Realty worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of CLI stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CLI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.