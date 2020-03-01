Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Newmark Group worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $91,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMRK. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Newmark Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

