Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Omnicell worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $109,280.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,508.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,568 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

