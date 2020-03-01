Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,395 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock worth $241,849 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.