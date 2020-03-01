Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SLCT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. 24,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,093. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $201.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the third quarter worth $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

