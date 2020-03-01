Selfkey Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.18 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Selfkey has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, OKEx and Kucoin. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00056016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00482161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.25 or 0.06380304 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00065177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030267 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, ABCC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

