Selfkey Trading Down 29.9% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $2.25 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Tidex, RightBTC and OKEx. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.06332691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00064127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, ABCC, Tidex, RightBTC, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

