SelfSell One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,218.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $126,286.00 and approximately $13,218.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00041254 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 59.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

