Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,145,009 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Semtech worth $106,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,340.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $319,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $3,229,615. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

