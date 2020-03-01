Semux (SEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $20,466.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030591 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00015817 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002878 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002250 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000594 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

