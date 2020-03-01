SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 30th total of 358,200 shares. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of SNES stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.32. 32,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,790. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SenesTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SenesTech by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 157,187 shares in the last quarter.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

