Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) versus Park Electrochemical (OTCMKTS:PKE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) and Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Senior and Park Electrochemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior 1 1 1 0 2.00 Park Electrochemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senior and Park Electrochemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senior $1.44 billion 0.57 $66.87 million $0.21 9.43 Park Electrochemical $51.12 million 5.58 $113.54 million N/A N/A

Park Electrochemical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senior.

Profitability

This table compares Senior and Park Electrochemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior N/A N/A N/A Park Electrochemical 181.69% 6.96% 5.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Park Electrochemical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Park Electrochemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Senior has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Electrochemical has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park Electrochemical beats Senior on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products. The Flexonics division provides exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing and distribution systems, and flexible couplings; and engineered expansion joints, dampers and diverters, flexible hose assemblies and control bellows, fuel cells and heat exchangers, and precision-machined components. The company was formerly known as Senior Engineering Group plc and changed its name to Senior plc in 1999. Senior plc was incorporated in 1933 and is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets. The company's advanced electronics materials are used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards and other electronic interconnect systems, including backplanes, high speed/low loss multilayers, and high density interconnects. It markets and sells its electronics materials to independent printed circuit board fabricators, electronic manufacturing service companies, and electronic contract manufacturers, as well as electronic original equipment manufacturers in the computer, networking, telecommunications, wireless communications, aerospace, military, instrumentation, and automotive industries. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Park Electrochemical Corp. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

