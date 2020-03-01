Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $761,563.00 and approximately $11,711.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00990589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039746 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00199916 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00071449 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001922 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00307266 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.