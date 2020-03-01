Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $758,340.00 and approximately $12,057.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.01017583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040357 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00203033 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00070985 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001947 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00310801 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

