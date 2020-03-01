Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Tops $6.48 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and GDAC. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $710,294.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00024019 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015863 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00013522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007331 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006011 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,694,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Upbit, GDAC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

