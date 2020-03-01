Sentinel (SENT) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $35,337.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

