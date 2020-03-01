Sentinel (SENT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $34,670.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.