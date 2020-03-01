Sentivate Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $151,198.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.06332691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00064127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,272,083,092 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

