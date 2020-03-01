Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $150,731.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,272,083,092 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

